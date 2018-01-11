Tottenham Set to Offer Dele Alli Bumper Contract in Bid to Fend Off Interest From Top Clubs

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are set to offer star midfielder Dele Alli an improved contract as they look to tie the 21-year-old's future to north London, with the former MK Dons man set for a huge pay rise in a bid to fend off interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United. 

According to the Telegraph, Spurs are yet to open talks with the England international over renegotiating the terms of the six-year contract signed by Alli back in September 2016, although Daniel Levy and co intend to put the offer on the table before the end of the season; preferably before Alli jets off to Russia. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Alli, who has been fairly underwhelming so far this campaign, currently earns £60k-per-week at Spurs as he and his teammates live under the wage cap implemented by Levy as an attempt to keep finances under control, although himself and the likes of Harry Kane will argue that they should at least be matching the reported £120k-per-week earned by Hugo Lloris. 

It is reported that the north London club are looking to offer Alli a £40k increase on his current weekly wage in the hope that the figure will be enough to secure the precocious talent's peak years, although the youngster will be aware that he could very likely double his money elsewhere. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Levy and boss Mauricio Pochettino are hoping to keep all of the side's star players together as Spurs move into their new stadium next season, although they are likely to let full back Danny Rose jump ship. 

Star man and Premier League top scorer Harry Kane - who recently revealed the sacrifices he made in order to achieve his record breaking 2017 - is expected to be offered a £200k-per-week contract, a move which would smash the club's previously tight wage structure and double the forward's money, whereas the club is also set to sit down with Belgian international Toby Alderweireld this month with the intention of renewing his deal. 

The former Southampton defender currently has a £25m release clause in his contract, something that Spurs will be wary of removing in a new deal as big clubs circle around the 28-year-old, and it is reported that they will attempt to negotiate a new contract without a release clause to ensure they do not lose their asset for a knock down fee. 

