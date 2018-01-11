Watford Midfielder Offered Contract Extension Amidst Everton and Arsenal Interest

Watford have responded to uncertainty about the future of midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré with a contract offer, which would make him the club's highest-earner, according to the Watford Observer.

Doucouré moved to Watford from Rennes on January deadline day in 2016 and was immediately loaned out to Spanish side Grenada.

When he returned to England the following season he struggled to break into Walter Mazzarri's side until January, and scored only one goal in the remainder of that campaign - a late consolation in a 4-3 defeat against Southampton.

But under Marco Silva the Hornets midfielder has enjoyed a new lease of life and was an ever-present in the Premier League until suspension ruled him out of last month's defeat at Brighton.

Doucouré has also made a habit of scoring against high-profile opposition, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Mirror reports that Everton may be interested in acquiring the services of Doucouré, and there has also been speculation that Arsenal may be plotting a swoop for the 25-year-old.

But Watford are reportedly prepared to make a statement of intent with a new £70k-a-week deal, which would make Doucouré the highest-paid player on their books over the next five years. Doucouré's current contract keeps him at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2020.





Doucouré's form has helped Watford to tenth in the Premier League table, although they were at one point sitting in the Champions League places after a tremendous start to the campaign.

A recent run of six defeats in seven has the Hornets looking nervously over their shoulder though, so tying their star performer to a longer contract would go some way towards placating concerned supporters.

If the negotiations are successful, Doucouré would be the second Watford player to sign a new deal in a week after Greek defender Jose Holebas agreed a two-year extension on Monday.