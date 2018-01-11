West Ham Interested in Bournemouth Midfielder Harry Arter With Player Ready to Quit South Coast

By 90Min
January 11, 2018

Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to strengthen his midfield this month, with Irish international and Bournemouth midfield ace Harry Arter being at the top of his wish-list.

According to the Mirror however, the two clubs valuation of the 28-year-old are currently miles apart, with West Ham unwilling to pay over the odds for the  Bournemouth man, who signed a four-year deal with the south coast club only last summer. 

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Moyes and West Ham have reportedly been told they will have to cough up £15m if they wish to make Arter one of their own by the end of the month.

They may also face competition for the Irish internationals signature, with fellow London club  Crystal Palace reportedly being interested in Arter, with Roy Hodgson looking to bolster his injury-plagued squad.

Arter has made 13 appearances for Bournemouth so far this campaign, scoring just the one time for the struggling south coast club, who currently sit 16th in the table, one point away from the dreaded relegation zone. 

West Ham, however, only sit a place and one point above the Cherries in 15th, and it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe's side can afford to let Arter go, who is committed to the club until 2021. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters