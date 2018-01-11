West Ham Interested in Bournemouth Midfielder Harry Arter With Player Ready to Quit South Coast

Hammers boss David Moyes is looking to strengthen his midfield this month, with Irish international and Bournemouth midfield ace Harry Arter being at the top of his wish-list.



According to the Mirror however, the two clubs valuation of the 28-year-old are currently miles apart, with West Ham unwilling to pay over the odds for the Bournemouth man, who signed a four-year deal with the south coast club only last summer.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Moyes and West Ham have reportedly been told they will have to cough up £15m if they wish to make Arter one of their own by the end of the month.



They may also face competition for the Irish internationals signature, with fellow London club Crystal Palace reportedly being interested in Arter, with Roy Hodgson looking to bolster his injury-plagued squad.



Arter has made 13 appearances for Bournemouth so far this campaign, scoring just the one time for the struggling south coast club, who currently sit 16th in the table, one point away from the dreaded relegation zone.



West Ham, however, only sit a place and one point above the Cherries in 15th, and it remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe's side can afford to let Arter go, who is committed to the club until 2021.