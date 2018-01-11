Wilshere Set to Miss Bournemouth Trip But Wenger Expects Injury to Be Short-Lived

Jack Wilshere suffered an ankle injury in Arsenal's mid-week EFL cup semi-final tie against rivals Chelsea and is set to miss his return to former club Bournemouth this weekend.



The England international captained Arsenal on the night, however he was forced to come off 10 minutes into the second half of the tie, with an ankle injury.



Straight away concerns were raised for the talented midfielder, who has been plagued by multiple injuries over the past few years, which have ruled him out for months at a time.

Arsenal fans had the right to fear the worst, Wenger however who watched his side draw 0-0 in the tie from the stands, serving out his three-match touchline ban, is positive Wilshere's injury won't be a lengthy one.



Speaking to the Evening Standard Wenger said “He has an ankle sprain and the first look at it was not too bad, but of course for Sunday I think he will be short. I do not know how long he will be out."



Wenger went on to express his disappointment in Wilshere's set back, after the midfielder's great form in recent weeks; “It is a shame to lose him when he is such good form and it was by blocking the shot that turned his ankle and it’s his good ankle so I am quite positive.”

Arsenal fans will have their fingers crossed that Wenger's prediction is right, and with an England World Cup squad place to fight for, Wilshere will be hoping to be back on the pitch sooner rather than later.