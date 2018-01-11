Zidane Reveals He Has Signed New Deal But Admits Contract 'Means Nothing' as Poor Form Continues

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has confirmed he has signed a new contract with the Spanish and European champions, though admitted following Wednesday night's draw with Numancia that his deal "means nothing".

Los Blancos have consistently faltered under the French coach so far this season, even while Real have swept up two consecutive Champions League titles and beat Barcelona to the domestic crown last year. Real sit a mammoth 16 points behind the Spanish league leaders at the moment, though do have a game in hand.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Real progressed to the next round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night - limping through with a second leg draw - but after the game Zidane made public the fact that the deal had been signed. As far as he is concerned, however, he's not planning for the distant future - seemingly reiterating comments he uttered following the recent draw with Celta Vigo.

Zidane said, via Goal: "I just go game to game, year to year. I cannot think two or three years down the line, as I know how it is here, even having a contract, which means nothing."





Reports have suggested that Real could well decide to part ways with Zidane at the end of the season or some point before, given their form in both the Champions League and La Liga since the season started.

A double from Lucas Vazquez earned a 2-2 draw with Numancia on Wednesday, putting Real through 5-2 on aggregate, and Zidane admitted he was happy with the result - which was earned by largely a second string of players.

He added: "It is not easy for the players who play less. We played a good game. We maybe lacked a bit of gas at the end.

"I am happy with what the players did. The pity is the goal before half-time, and also a goal at the end. But apart from that we had a good game, and they did what they had to do. For me, we are recovering things and we will [recover] with my players and staying relaxed, without problems.

"All the questions, things you think about bad play or whatever, it could be. But we are convinced we will move forward. I am happy with those who played. I am satisfied across the two games, and the players are too."