Alexis Sanchez Agent Sparks Twitter Frenzy With Latest 'Twist' in Transfer Saga

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

While everyone excitedly awaits the next move in the ongoing Alexis Sanchez transfer saga, the Metro seem to think they have the scoop on the Chilean's destination, thanks to social media.

Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be vying for Sanchez's signature, and the sale of their star player to a bitter rival would be a devastating blow for Arsenal. With Sanchez's contract expiring in the summer, the transfer fee could be as low as £25m - less than half what City bid for him last August.

City remain favourites to add Sanchez to their formidable array of attacking talent, with many fans nervously awaiting news updates on Twitter. 


But a new shred of evidence(?) has turned the heads of the eagle-eyed Twitterati: Fernando Felicevich, Sanchez's agent, has started following Manchester United on the social media website.

This is not so much a breakthrough as a slight crack in the paintwork, but at the height of silly season this is exactly the kind of seemingly insignificant (and probably, actually, insignificant) development that provokes widespread hysteria.

Still, it is not inconceivable that Sanchez could end up at Old Trafford. United are reportedly prepared to throw in Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a sweetener, which could tip the balance in their favour.

Arsenal are looking increasingly resigned to losing the Chilean, who joined from Barcelona in 2014 and has since made 165 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 80 goals. 

They have already identified a potential replacement in 20-year-old Brazilian starlet Malcom, although the Metro article speculates that United could target the Bordeaux striker instead if they miss out on Sanchez.

Could this be a real twist in the Sanchez story? Maybe. As we all know, every single one of Manchester United's 16.8 million Twitter followers either plays for the club or knows somebody who does. It must be a done deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters