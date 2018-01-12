Alexis Sanchez Agent Sparks Twitter Frenzy With Latest 'Twist' in Transfer Saga

While everyone excitedly awaits the next move in the ongoing Alexis Sanchez transfer saga, the Metro seem to think they have the scoop on the Chilean's destination, thanks to social media.

Manchester City and Manchester United are said to be vying for Sanchez's signature, and the sale of their star player to a bitter rival would be a devastating blow for Arsenal. With Sanchez's contract expiring in the summer, the transfer fee could be as low as £25m - less than half what City bid for him last August.

City remain favourites to add Sanchez to their formidable array of attacking talent, with many fans nervously awaiting news updates on Twitter.





But a new shred of evidence(?) has turned the heads of the eagle-eyed Twitterati: Fernando Felicevich, Sanchez's agent, has started following Manchester United on the social media website.

Just putting it out there.. this is Alexis Sánchez' agent. Interesting new follow there (honestly, I have no idea how long he has followed them, but hey, lets all be muppets for a minute ..) pic.twitter.com/RHnCi0eLZX — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) January 11, 2018

This is not so much a breakthrough as a slight crack in the paintwork, but at the height of silly season this is exactly the kind of seemingly insignificant (and probably, actually, insignificant) development that provokes widespread hysteria.

Still, it is not inconceivable that Sanchez could end up at Old Trafford. United are reportedly prepared to throw in Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a sweetener, which could tip the balance in their favour.

Interesting turn of events with Manchester United coming in for Sanchez, with Mkhitaryan going the other way. Can see the appeal for both clubs. United get a top player, and stop him going to City, and Arsenal get an excellent footballer in place of someone who wants away. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 11, 2018

Arsenal are looking increasingly resigned to losing the Chilean, who joined from Barcelona in 2014 and has since made 165 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 80 goals.

They have already identified a potential replacement in 20-year-old Brazilian starlet Malcom, although the Metro article speculates that United could target the Bordeaux striker instead if they miss out on Sanchez.

Could this be a real twist in the Sanchez story? Maybe. As we all know, every single one of Manchester United's 16.8 million Twitter followers either plays for the club or knows somebody who does. It must be a done deal.