Atletico Star Thomas Partey Reveals Extraordinary Lengths He Went to in Order to Become a Footballer

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has revealed how he didn't tell his family he was leaving his home country of Ghana in order to realise his dream of becoming a professional footballer. 

The Ghanian international has impressed at the heart of Diego Simeone's side this season, making 17 La Liga appearances and featuring in every Champions League group game for Los Colchoneros.


In a recent interview with Marca, the 24-year-old discussed his incredible journey from Ghana to Madrid, and having to do so without telling his family. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

He said: "I went with the agent who did all my papers but I had nothing to do, I just trained, ate and slept until the day arrived when I had to travel, which I did not know when it would be or what time.

"I got into a car, they took me to the capital, they gave me my passport and said: 'today you travel.' My dad wasn't at home, nobody from my family knew anything, nor that I was going that day because if they were told then it would cause a lot of problems.

"I travelled to Spain and it was six or seven months before anyone realised that I wasn't in Ghana."

Seguimos trabajando #vamosequipo

A post shared by Thomas Teye Partey (@thomaspartey22) on

Partey also revealed that his parents accepted his decision to leave once they found out he had left, as the Ghanaian wanted to help his family after the sacrifices they made for him.

He continued, stating: "My father always was okay with my decisions because as he did not have any help it cost him a lot and he said nothing. 


"My mum was worried because she was thinking about what could happen to me. Sometimes I listened to her and others no.

"I always do what I think is best and for that reason I decided to travel without saying anything to anyone.

