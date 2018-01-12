Chelsea Eyeing Max Allegri & Luis Enrique as They Step Up Search for Antonio Conte Replacement

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their search for a manager to replace current boss Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have identified former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Juventus coach Max Allegri as potential replacements for the Italian, who is said to be frustrated with life at Stamford Bridge.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Conte's contract runs up until next year, but reports have linked him with an early exit, despite the manager winning the Premier League title after his first season in charge.

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is also being eyed, while Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone is being considered as well. The latter, however, is thought to be too difficult to pry from the Spanish club.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

Carlo Ancelotti, a former Chelsea manager, is available at the moment and has been out of a job since being axed by Bayern Munich last year. But albeit being a fan favourite at the Bridge, the Italian isn't regarded as an option.

Conte, meanwhile, has reiterated his desire to see out his contract with the Blues, and accused the press of trying to get him sacked in his press conference ahead of the weekend's match against Leicester City.

"From the start of the season you are repeating the same question," he said. "At one point I have to say if you want to sack me it is okay. As I said before I am always telling the same things. I said that for this club it is normal.

"If you won the league last season and reach the final of the FA Cup, this is the history of this club for the manager.

"There is something strange that after the first game we lost against Burnley the press pushed quickly to sack me for another coach."