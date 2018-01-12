Crystal Palace 'Preparing for Court' in Effort to Sign Spanish Goalkeeper From Getafe

In what can only be described as a complicated situation, Crystal Palace could be heading to court with La Liga side Getafe over the disagreement of Vicente Guaita's buy-out clause.

Spanish newspaper Marca (via Sport Witness) recently reported both Watford and Palace were interested in the Getafe goalkeeper, with the former retaining more interest.

On the other hand, fellow native outlet AS claim the Eagles are very much in the running for the 31-year-old, with interest having unsettled their number one shot-stopper.

Moreover, it is strongly implied Guaita missed Getafe's loss to Atletico de Madrid at the weekend due to an injury which may have been fabricated.

Consequently, Guaita has been lambasted in the Spanish press for his "very bad" attitude, sparked by the interest from the Premier League duo.

Palace have been reported to have offered 4m euros - the fee in the private clause - but Getafe want the entirety of the actual buy-out clause in 8m euros.

AS go on to state "the [private] contract was formalised in writing" a mere week after Guaita agreed terms on the genuine contract.

Guaita joined Getafe in 2014 from Valencia, but is said to be enticed by Palace's offer of 60,000 euros per week.