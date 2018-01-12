Crystal Palace vs Burnley Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More

Crystal Palace host Burnley at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with both teams aiming to put their exit from the FA Cup third round last weekend behind them.

The hosts have had an upturn in form since the arrival of manager Roy Hodgson, having only lost once in 11 Premier League matches. Despite this, they are still only two points clear of the relegation places.

Burnley on the other hand, are enjoying a very successful season. They are currently sitting 7th in the Premier League despite being without a league win in their last 5 League games.

With Palace looking to move away from the relegation zone, and Burnley looking to rediscover their form, three points will be valuable for both teams. Here is everything that you need to know about the Premier League encounter:

Classic Encounter

Crystal Palace 4-3 Burnley

6th October 2012.

Back when both teams were in the Championship, Crystal Palace came from two goals down to edge a seven-goal thriller.

Burnley took a 0-2 lead in the first half, thanks to strikes from Chris McCann and Martin Paterson. Wilfred Zaha scored the first of his two goals, just before half time, to reduce the deficit.

Zaha started the second half as he ended the first, with a strike to pull the hosts level, before Damian Delaney and Glenn Murray struck for the Eagles.

Charlie Austin pulled one back for the visitors late in the second half, but it proved to be too little too late, as Palace came away with all three points.

Key Battle

Wilfried Zaha vs Phil Bardsley

Wilfried Zaha is arguably Crystal Palace's most potent attacking threat so far this season. Since returning from injury, he has played 16 times, scoring four goals and registering one assist. The Burnley defenders will have to work hard to keep him quiet.

Thanks to the fans for voting me POTM. Proud of the team & how we’ve played in recent games. Let’s keep it going 🙌🏿 #CPFC #CPFCFAMILY pic.twitter.com/gdubaT5ZwJ — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) January 4, 2018

Any Burnley defender could have been selected for this battle, depending on where Zaha starts the game. Most recently, the Palace attacker has been starting on the left side of midfield, which means that the clarets right-back will have to take the most responsibility for keeping him quiet.

Step forward Phil Bardsley. The 32-year-old has made nine appearances for the Clarets since joining from Stoke City in the summer, registering four clean sheets. His experience may serve as an advantage when trying to keep the Palace attacker quiet.

Team News

The host have a few injury concerns ahead of this match. Both Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schulpp picked up injuries in the FA Cup loss at Brighton on Monday, and remain major doubts. Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon are ruled out with long term injuries, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is unlikely to be fit after picking up a knock against Arsenal.

SD confirms Chris Wood and Stephen Ward will miss Saturday's trip to @CPFC. Ben Mee and Scott Arfield should both be ok. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 11, 2018





The hectic festive period has also taken its toll on the visitors. Manager Sean Dyce has confirmed that striker Chris Wood and defender Stephen Ward will miss the trip to Selhurst Park, while, Ben Mee and Scott Arfield have recovered in time for the trip.





New signing Georges-Kevin Nkoudou could make his Burnley debut after signing on loan from Tottenham on Tuesday.





Prediction

Looking at both the form and league position of the two teams, it looks like it will be a close game. Crystal Palace have re-discovered the scoring touch that alluded them at the start of the season, which has been aided by the return of talisman Wilfried Zaha. However, could the loss of another influential player like Andros Townsend have a negative affect?

💪⬆️ #UTC A post shared by Burnley Football Club (@burnleyofficial) on Dec 12, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Burnley have had a really strong first half of the season, and will look to build on that in the coming weeks. They have been known for their strong defensive play, but their form has dipped in recent weeks.

It will be a close game with not much separating the two teams.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley