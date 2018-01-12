Eden Hazard Warns Philippe Coutinho's Departure for Barcelona Is Damaging for the Premier League

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted he is sad to see Philippe Coutinho leave for Barcelona, believing that he is not only a big loss for Liverpool, but the Premier League as well.

The Brazilian completed his £142m move to the Primera Division side this January, finally putting to bed the transfer saga that had been running since the summer.

Hazard however, in a recent interview with DAZN (via the Mirror), insisted that he appreciates the talent of Coutinho and thinks he will go on to achieve great things in Spain, at the expense of the Premier League.

'Good for him, bad for the Premier League' - Hazard wishes Coutinho all the best at Barca pic.twitter.com/gBGk3DiGNr — Goal UK (@GoalUK) January 12, 2018

The Belgian said: "Coutinho joining Barcelona is bad news for the Premier League because he's one of the best players in the league. He's a fantastic player, I want him to be one of the best in the world and show (everyone) what he can do."

Hazard is no stranger to speculation from a Spanish giant, as Real Madrid are continually linked with the 27-year-old, although he recently suggested that he and fellow Belgian Thibaut Courtois look set to renew their contracts at Stamford Bridge.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The news of Hazard's potential stay at Chelsea will delight everyone connected with the club, as the forward is enjoying another great season for the current Premier League champions.

Hazard has six Premier League goals so far this season as the Blues sit third behind both Manchester clubs, and has a League Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal and Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona to look forward to in the coming weeks.