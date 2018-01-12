Former Chelsea Star Admits Hopes of Return to European Football With Inter After China Move

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has announced he hopes to make a return to European football this January, with a switch to Serie A high flyers Inter in the pipeline.

The Brazilian has been plying his trade in the Chinese Super League for the past two seasons since making the move from Chelsea to Jiangsu Suning in 2016 however, at 30 years old he is now keen on making a return to European football.

Speaking to Sky Italy (via Sky Sports) Ramires said: "If I had to go back to Europe and do it in a big club like Inter, it would be a happy moment for me and my family, and if it happens I will be ready.

"The question of the hiring not only depends on me, there are different parties involved - the negotiations must satisfy both clubs. I hope we can reach an agreement and go to Inter. I must continue doing well here to hope to return to Europe."

Since moving to Jiangsu Suning, Ramires has made 70 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals across all competitions however, he was unable to deliver any silverware throughout his time in China, coming close in 2016, finishing second in the league behind Guangzou Evergrande Taobao.

The Chinese Super League has become home to a number of high-profile Brazilians over the past few years, with the likes of Paulinho, Hulk, Oscar, Renato Augusto and Alex Texeira all making China their home

Should his move come off, the former Chelsea man will follow his old Premier League adversary Paulinho in forging a path back into top European football from China - perhaps hinting that the cash-rich league is no longer the footballing graveyard is has proven to be in the past.