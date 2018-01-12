Guillem Balague Provides Stern Update on Crazy Liverpool Links With Antoine Griezmann Signing

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

With the departure of Philippe Coutinho leaving a hole in Liverpool's attack, Jurgen Klopp looks set to invest the bulk of the £142m fee in a replacement. 

Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Lemar and Malcom have all been mooted, but a potential move for Atletico's Antoine Griezmann has captured the attention of some Liverpool supporters.

Doing his weekly Q&A for Sky, Guillem Balague offered his thoughts on a surprising move to Anfield for the French international. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Spanish analyst poured cold water on the rumours, remarking: "I thought at this stage, people who follow transfers would be bright enough to understand when they are being led astray.

"When there are serious matters at play, it is nonsense. Griezmann to Liverpool is absolute nonsense."


Griezmann has been in good form for Atletico this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists so far. The Frenchman has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for €100m (£89.3m), which doubles to €200m (£178.6m) in July, should he remain with the club.

Klopp finds his squad without many out-and-out striker options, not being able to rely long-term on the likes of Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings.

Elsewhere, the Anfield side have been looking to complete other deals in the wake of Coutinho's departure, with Klopp looking to bring forward the summer arrival of RB Leipzig's Naby Keita and boost the midfield. 

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

A £47m deal was agreed in August to take the Guinean to Merseyside in time for the 2018-19 season, but Liverpool are believed to be ready to pay a £13m premium on top of that to complete the deal this month.

