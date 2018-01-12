Harry Kane Claims Tottenham 'Can Do Better' as Spurs Aim for Cup & Premier League Top 4 Success

Harry Kane thinks Spurs will never be able to match Manchester City's financial muscle, but insists the club can do better and that money does not necessarily buy success.

City went on another spending spree in the summer, forking out over £100m on full-backs in Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy, while also acquiring the services of Ederson and Bernardo Silva.

Spurs spent a notable amount of defenders, too, bringing in Serge Aurier and Davinson Sanchez - but Kane is adamant that it does not compare to the league leaders.

Speaking in an interview with DIRECTV Sports (and as quoted by The Mirror), Kane spoke frankly on the contrasting seasons between the clubs.

"I think we've got a fantastic squad here at Spurs, but I don't think we're going to be able to have the same squad as Manchester City, and teams like that obviously spend a lot more money than we do," he said.

"I don't think money guarantees you the title, but, when you talk about the strength of a squad, it definitely helps.

"It's difficult to have as many top players as that and keep them all happy, but you can't argue with the strength of their squad."

After 22 league games last season, Spurs sat three points above City, but now Pep Guardiola's side are a mammoth 21 ahead of the Lilywhites and Kane is realistic about the rest of the season.

"Earlier in the season, we hit a few speed bumps and couldn't get that momentum going, whereas in the previous two seasons, we went on a good winning streak and gained momentum," he added.

"Now, we've just got to take each game as it comes and see where it takes us."

After finishing third and second in the prior two campaigns, Spurs are currently residing in fifth place and face a struggle to renew Champions League football in North London.

"We've been good, but I think we can do better. There have been games we should have won but didn't, but we're still in the fight for the top four. still in the FA Cup and still in the Champions League," the Premier League Player of the Month added.

"It's important that we get into that top four - that's got to be the aim."