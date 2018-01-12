Report: Inter Milan Set to Sign Barcelona Midfielder Rafinha on Loan

Internazionale are closing in on a loan deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha in the January transfer window, according to one Italian report.

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

The Nerazzurri currently sit third in Serie A, nine points behind leaders Napoli. However, their current run of form has been poor and Luciano Spaletti's side haven’t won a single game in their last seven outings.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the loan deal for Rafinha includes an offer of a €20m future fee clause for the Brazilian midfielder – who hasn’t played since April 2017 after a series of injuries has seen him sidelined for la Blaugrana.

The 24-year-old will struggle to find playing time in Catalonia from now until the end of the season. His injuries have hindered him to few chances, and the recent signing of Philippe Coutinho will only push him further down the pecking order.

Di Marzio has also reported that the  future fee offered by the Italian side could be deemed to be too low by the La Liga leaders, but a deal to bring him in is still likely.

Inter have picked up just two points in their last five Serie A games after a surging start to the season which saw them unbeaten up until mid-December.

The Nerazzurri manager Spalletti will be looking to invest further and strengthen the squad in order to qualify for the Champions League.

Inter's next outing is a mouth-watering fixture against fifth-placed Roma - who sit just three points behind Spalleti's men. 

