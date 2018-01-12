Leaked Images of Potential 2018/19 Tottenham Home & Away Shirts Shared Online

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's potential home and away kits for next season, the first in the club's state-of-the-art new stadium, have been leaked online.

The 2018/19 campaign will be the second year of Spurs kits supplied by Nike, with an attractive navy blue fade at the bottom of the white home shirt seat to feature if images procured by Footy Headlines are indeed accurate representations.

Similar to this season, the away kit looks set to be navy blue, but could feature an interesting design on the sleeves and shoulders with a lighter pattern.

There is no full image of a third kit, but a sample colour scheme that appears to be a turquoise-like shade of blue/green.

You may also be interested in 'PHOTO: Images Emerge Showing Renovation Progress on Tottenham's White Hart Lane'

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters