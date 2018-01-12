Leaked Images of Potential 2018/19 Tottenham Home & Away Shirts Shared Online

Tottenham Hotspur's potential home and away kits for next season, the first in the club's state-of-the-art new stadium, have been leaked online.

The 2018/19 campaign will be the second year of Spurs kits supplied by Nike, with an attractive navy blue fade at the bottom of the white home shirt seat to feature if images procured by Footy Headlines are indeed accurate representations.

Similar to this season, the away kit looks set to be navy blue, but could feature an interesting design on the sleeves and shoulders with a lighter pattern.

Leaked 2018/19 Tottenham Hotspur Nike Away Kit. pic.twitter.com/1TQaTW7Hn1 — Lilywhite Rose (@lilywhite_rose) January 11, 2018

There is no full image of a third kit, but a sample colour scheme that appears to be a turquoise-like shade of blue/green.

Leaked 2018/19 Tottenham Hotspur Nike 3rd Kit - Colour Scheme. pic.twitter.com/LIsdVhDYn8 — Lilywhite Rose (@lilywhite_rose) January 11, 2018

You may also be interested in 'PHOTO: Images Emerge Showing Renovation Progress on Tottenham's White Hart Lane'