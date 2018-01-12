Leicester Boss Insists That Summer Arrival 'Will Stay With Us' Despite Recent Exit Links

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has insisted that striker Kelechi Iheanacho will remain a Leicester player. 

The Nigeria international joined the Foxes from Manchester City in August for a fee believed to be £25m, much to the excitement of many Leicester fans. But the youngster has not lived up to his potential so far this term. 

The 21-year-old has started just two Premier League games since his move to the Midlands, and has only one goal for the club, coming in a 3-1 Carabao Cup win against Leeds United back in October. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

This led to his national team manager Gernot Rohr hinting that the front man could leave the Foxes this January, and reports that Leicester were ready to cut their losses on the striker. However, quoted by ESPN after his pre-match press conference, Leicester boss Claude Puel has refuted these claims.


He said: "We don't know about what the national trainer said. We will see. We have discussions with different players. For example Iheanacho is a young player, arrived this season, and he will stay with us.

"I cannot talk about details about players. It is important to have a good balance in the team and have a good game time for the players.

"Iheanacho is a young player, he signed this season with us and we have to develop him. I hope he can have more game time in the second half of the season.''

Puel was also asked about the future of fellow striker Islam Slimani, but refused to be drawn on the Algerian's future, adding: "I can't give all the details of individual players to you."

