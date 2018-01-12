Liverpool Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet Responds Brilliantly to Criticism on Social Media

There are few tougher jobs in football than being a goalkeeper, being the last line of defence they're expected to be stoic between the sticks, all the while commanding every man in front of them.

As a result of their high pressure position, they are often prone a more blunders than most other players on the pitch, making them prime targets for criticism and abuse from opposition and ostensibly friendly fans alike.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool's Simon Mignolet is no exception, with the Belgian making some high-profile errors in the past that have proven quite costly to the Reds.

Naturally this has resulted in a fair amount of abuse from fans, especially through social media channels however, Mignolet has been quick to respond and call his haters out on their less than witty banter.

Mignolet: iam the best goal keeper in the world

Sturridge: HAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂😂 — ahmed eldesouky (@ahmedeldesouky0) January 10, 2018

Come on guys, I have read this one before... You're wittier than that, aren't you? 😉 https://t.co/6FVOgCyU5L — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 10, 2018

As a result of his quick witted response to shut down his critic, Mignolet endeared himself to the fans as they were loving the way their Belgian keeper came out to shut down the attacker.