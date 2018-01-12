Liverpool Starlet Marko Grujic Wanted by Premier League Duo West Ham & Huddersfield Town

A number of Premier League teams are interested in taking Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan until the end of the season.

Among those interested are West Ham United and Huddersfield Town, as well as Championship side Aston Villa who would all be willing to take on the young Serbian until the end of the season, as reported by ESPN.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, Grujic has made only three Premier League appearances, with the 21-year-old seemingly finding himself at the bottom of Jurgen Klopp's midfield pecking order.

With competition from the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can, Grujic has found game time hard to come by at Anfield, and as a result the prospect of a loan move could see him accrue some much needed first team minutes and potentially break into the starting lineup on a more regular basis next season.

Grujic became Jurgen Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager in January 2016 as he completed a deal that saw him move from Red Star Belgrade for £5.1m and the Reds boss still sees the Serbian's long-term future with the club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"I like the boy a lot. He has made progress like hell. His heading is outstanding, but he doesn't make the squad a lot which isn't the best thing for him, for sure," Klopp explained last month.

"We will think about [a loan]. We always want to help the players. First of all, as a club we have to think about ourselves.

"I really see Marko in the future playing for Liverpool. But he's not playing in the moment so we have to see what we can do to make it more likely that he comes through in the near future."

Since joining Liverpool, Grujic has made a total of 14 first team appearances for the Reds, contributing one assist in the minimal time he has spent on the pitch.