Man Utd Make 'Preliminary Enquiries' for Former Fan Favourite and Surprise Secondary Target

Manchester United have reportedly made a January enquiry over the possibility of re-signing former fan favourite Javier Hernandez, two and a half years after he was sold by the club.

It comes shortly after the Mexican was apparently deemed surplus to requirements by West Ham, with rumours earlier this week suggesting that the Hammers are ready to listen to offers despite only signing Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen in July.

Speaking last season, manager Jose Mourinho claimed Hernandez would have scored 20 goals per season 'easy' had he stayed at United.

The United boss spoke further about 'Chicharito' in July when his move to West Ham was being processed, expressing regret that he had been sold. He made it clear the club opted against an approach at that time, however, as he wanted to develop Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford.

But with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggling for fitness and United in need of more firepower after a number of wasteful performances in recent weeks, Mourinho may have changed his mind as far as bringing in another forward is concerned.

United are being increasingly linked with Alexis Sanchez, but the Daily Telegraph has claimed United have made what is described as a 'preliminary' enquiry about Hernandez's availability.

Interestingly, the newspaper has stated that Leicester star Jamie Vardy is another player the Old Trafford club have put initial feelers out for. Vardy could cost as much as £35m, but he may be tempted if he has any regrets over turning down a move to Arsenal in 2016.

Only one of Sanchez, Hernandez or Vardy would ultimately be signed and it is certainly going to be an interesting few weeks to see how this story plays out.