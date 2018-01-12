Michael Owen Warns Against Liverpool Signing Leicester Attacker as Philippe Coutinho Replacement

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has admitted that he doesn't think that Riyad Mahrez possesses the pace or work ethic to fit into Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Reds sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for £142m earlier in the window, and it has been suggested that Leicester talisman Riyad Mahrez is being pursued as his replacement. Mahrez has been back on form for the Foxes since manager Claude Puel took over in October, registering seven goals and seven assists so far this season for the Midlands team.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In his blog for BetVictor, Owen has given his thoughts on the Algerian winger, saying: “I was asked this week if I thought Riyad Mahrez, who has been linked with a move to Anfield, would be the ideal replacement for Coutinho but I couldn’t agree."

Sad to see Coutinho go but he’s given @LFC great service and it appears to be a good deal for all parties. He will be hard to replace but there is loads of quality in the squad to push hard for the rest of the season. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) January 6, 2018

Jurgen Klopp's team are known for their high energy and work rate, and Owen doesn't believe that Mahrez has the attributes to suit that style of play.

“As good a player as Mahrez is, he might not possess the pace or work ethic that Jurgen Klopp might be looking for and I wonder where he would fit into the starting XI – certainly not instead of the brilliant Mo Salah on the right side of the front three.”

Liverpool are in good form, and are currently on a run of thirteen Premier League games without defeat, having scored a total of thirty-six goals in them games. They face their first match without Coutinho on Sunday at Anfield against runaway leaders Manchester City.