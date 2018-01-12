Micky Quinn Admits 'Surprise' at West Ham's Apparent Willingness to Sell Andy Carroll

Micky Quinn expressed his shock regarding reports claiming West Ham are planning to sell Andy Carroll.

The Daily Mail reported that Chelsea are interested in signing the former Liverpool forward in the January window, and West Ham could well cash in amid the interest.

Speaking on talkSPORT this week, the former Portsmouth and Newcastle man insisted that the Hammers should do their best to keep hold of the England international in the face of interest from a number of Premier League rivals.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“I’m surprised they are selling Andy Carroll. Why are they selling him? They need every useful player they’ve got at the moment!” Quinn said on the talkshow.

Carroll has endured a injury-hit spell during his five years with the Hammers. He's struggled for goals this season, netting just twice - both against West Bromwich Albion - in 12 Premier League games.

Carroll isn't the only West Ham striker to be linked with a move away from the London Stadium, as the club are ready to listen to offers for Javier Hernandez just six months after his arrival.

However, David Moyes is looking to bring in recruitments as he's reportedly interested in Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, but they may have to pay over the odds to gain his signature - as he still has three years on his deal.

The Hammers have found goals hard to come by this season - scoring just 25 in 22 games - and it would be a seen as a big risk to let the likes of Carroll and Hernandez depart in January.



Carroll will be hoping to start on Saturday when they face David Wagner's Huddersfield - who sit just two points above them. The Hammers will be desperate for a win as they look to get out of the relegation scrap they currently find themselves in.

