PHOTO: Man Utd's Potential 18/19 Home Shirt Appears on Social Media as Black Shorts Rumours Grow

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

It's the new year, and despite the fact we're only just over half way through the 2017/18 season, a series of potential new kits for Europe's biggest clubs have been doing the rounds on social media.

Tottenham's beautiful new numbers have cropped up on Friday, and the good lot over at FootyHeadlines.com - and Franco Carabajal - have recently shared out images of Manchester United's potential home shirt for next season.

It's not to everybody's taste, though. 

United's kit is again supplied by adidas as their link enters another year, while Chevrolet's (ugly and far, far too big) logo dons the centre of the shirt again.

However, there's a series of increasingly thick black lines - similar to how Watford's kit looks, thanks to Mohamed on Twitter for pointing that out - running down the jersey, and they're one of the real talking points.

FootyHeadlines have also been informed that United are set to introduce black shorts to their home kit for the first time ever next season, and the gradient design seems to work well in combination. The kit will apparently "be inspired by the railway men that formed the club".

The kit isn't thought of too highly among most at 90min HQ, but it's dividing opinion. We'll still have to wait a few months to see if this is actually United's kit for next season, but you can bet your bottom dollar it'll still sell like hot cakes.

United are second in the Premier League going into this weekend's fixtures, but one thing is for sure - they won't be lifting the domestic title in their current kit. Maybe next season'll be different...

