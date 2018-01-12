PHOTOS: Host of Football Stars Including Sir Alex Ferguson Attend NBA London Game

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was among a host of famous football faces in attendance at the NBA London game held at the O2 Arena this week.


It was the eighth consecutive NBA regular season game that has been held in the UK capital, with Ferguson joined in the crowd by the likes of Manchester City hero Kevin de Bruyne, retired superstars Robert Pires and Michael Ballack, and Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

Spurs stars Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele were also watching on, sitting just behind X-Men and Skins actor Nicholas Hoult. Meanwhile, Watford record signing Andre Gray was in attendance with pop star girlfriend Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix fame.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

Boston Celtics emerged victorious over the Philadelphia 76ers by a 114-103 score-line.

It was the first time either franchise has played a regular season game in London, although the Celtics previously won a 2015 clash against the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City.

Basketball remains a popular sport for many footballers to watch and play in their spare time and so the O2 was considered the hot ticket and the place to be seen this week.

