Planet Fútbol TV: Pulisic's Suitors, Coutinho's Move; Special Guests Andres Cantor, Youri Djorkaeff

The legendary announcer and French great both join us for our latest episode, which comes in the heart of the winter transfer window.

By Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray
January 12, 2018

Philippe Coutinho is on the move, and Christian Pulisic could well be as the transfer winds continue to blow across Europe.

Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona seemed inevitable dating back to their summer flirtations, and the move went official, with Barcelona unveiling its newest Brazilian star this week. How will he fit in at Barcelona, and where does Liverpool go from here, with a massive windfall for parting ways with its attacking talent?

Pulisic, meanwhile, is at the center of transfer rumors linking him to a forthcoming battle between Manchester United and Liverpool. Which Premier League side would suit the American star best?

Also joining us this week are legendary broadcaster Andres Cantor and former French great and World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff, rounding out another jam-packed episode.

Watch it all in the latest edition of Planet Fútbol TV (more episodes can be found on Amazon Channels).

