Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 23

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

After a brief break for FA Cup and Carabao Cup action, the Premier League returns this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.


Manchester City's trip to Liverpool takes top billing, but there's also an intriguing match at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting Leicester and the equally interesting Wembley affair between Tottenham and Everton.


With all that in mind, here are our top picks for your fantasy team.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Karl Darlow - The 27-year-old has started Newcastle's last two Premier League games, bagging a brace of clean sheets.

David de Gea - The Spaniard has kept 12 clean sheets in the league this season, more than any other goalkeeper.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Who's Not


Jack Butland - Stoke's number one has conceded seven goals in his last three league games and that record will probably get worse on Monday night when the Potters travel to Old Trafford.


Petr Cech - A few dodgy refereeing decisions may have gone against Arsenal recently but their defence has still been pretty poor, resulting in Cech conceding eight goals in his last four league games.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot


Marcos Alonso - The Chelsea wing-back has three goals in five league games, proving how remarkably instinctive he is in front of goal.

Shane Duffy - West Brom have the second worst attacking record in England's top flight this season, scoring just 16 goals, so drafting in a Brighton defender like Duffy wouldn't be a bad shout.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Who's Not

Ben Mee - After a strong start to the season Burnley's form has drifted and the Clarets have conceded seven goals in their last four league games.


Ashley Williams - Even though Everton's form has improved drastically under Sam Allardyce, the Toffees will do well to keep Spurs at bay on Saturday.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot


Riyad Mahrez - The Algerian is in exceptional form, notching two goals and three assists in his last four league games.

Son Heung-min - The Tottenham winger earned his side a point against West Ham last week with a great strike from range and has been impressed in the last few months.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Who's Not


Leroy Sane - The Germany international has just one assist in his last four league games and is currently being outshone by fellow Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.


Eden Hazard - While he is a player of undoubted quality, Hazard's recent performances in the Premier League have left a lot to be desired, with the Belgian managing just one goal in six games.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot

Sergio Aguero - In Gabriel Jesus' absence, Aguero will start regularly for City and he'll be looking to hit the back of the net at Anfield on Sunday.

Andy Carroll - It may well be another false dawn for Carroll but he scored twice against West Brom and will fancy his chances in Saturday's clash with Huddersfield.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN CITY-BRISTOL CITY

Who's Not


Alvaro Morata - If Morata performs anywhere near as badly as he has against Arsenal in their recent Premier League and Carabao Cup duels, don't expect him to bag you many points.

Alexandre Lacazette - The Arsenal forward has been in dreadful form recently and is without a Premier League goal in seven appearances.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters