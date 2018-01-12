Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 23

After a brief break for FA Cup and Carabao Cup action, the Premier League returns this weekend with a full slate of fixtures.





Manchester City's trip to Liverpool takes top billing, but there's also an intriguing match at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea hosting Leicester and the equally interesting Wembley affair between Tottenham and Everton.





With all that in mind, here are our top picks for your fantasy team.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Karl Darlow - The 27-year-old has started Newcastle's last two Premier League games, bagging a brace of clean sheets.

David de Gea - The Spaniard has kept 12 clean sheets in the league this season, more than any other goalkeeper.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Who's Not





Jack Butland - Stoke's number one has conceded seven goals in his last three league games and that record will probably get worse on Monday night when the Potters travel to Old Trafford.





Petr Cech - A few dodgy refereeing decisions may have gone against Arsenal recently but their defence has still been pretty poor, resulting in Cech conceding eight goals in his last four league games.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Marcos Alonso - The Chelsea wing-back has three goals in five league games, proving how remarkably instinctive he is in front of goal.

Shane Duffy - West Brom have the second worst attacking record in England's top flight this season, scoring just 16 goals, so drafting in a Brighton defender like Duffy wouldn't be a bad shout.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Who's Not

Ben Mee - After a strong start to the season Burnley's form has drifted and the Clarets have conceded seven goals in their last four league games.





Ashley Williams - Even though Everton's form has improved drastically under Sam Allardyce, the Toffees will do well to keep Spurs at bay on Saturday.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Riyad Mahrez - The Algerian is in exceptional form, notching two goals and three assists in his last four league games.

Son Heung-min - The Tottenham winger earned his side a point against West Ham last week with a great strike from range and has been impressed in the last few months.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Who's Not





Leroy Sane - The Germany international has just one assist in his last four league games and is currently being outshone by fellow Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.





Eden Hazard - While he is a player of undoubted quality, Hazard's recent performances in the Premier League have left a lot to be desired, with the Belgian managing just one goal in six games.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot

Sergio Aguero - In Gabriel Jesus' absence, Aguero will start regularly for City and he'll be looking to hit the back of the net at Anfield on Sunday.

Andy Carroll - It may well be another false dawn for Carroll but he scored twice against West Brom and will fancy his chances in Saturday's clash with Huddersfield.

Who's Not





Alvaro Morata - If Morata performs anywhere near as badly as he has against Arsenal in their recent Premier League and Carabao Cup duels, don't expect him to bag you many points.

Alexandre Lacazette - The Arsenal forward has been in dreadful form recently and is without a Premier League goal in seven appearances.

Julian Finney/GettyImages