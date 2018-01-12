Promising Young Arsenal Defender Subject to Interest From Celtic and Legia Warsaw

Arsenal's young defender Krystian Bielik has been the subject on much interest from a number of clubs this January, most notably Brendan Rodgers' Celtic.

It has been suggested that the 20-year-old Polish defender could leave Arsenal this transfer window, with a loan to Scottish champions Celtic looking the most likely destination, as reported by the Daily Record.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, there has also been interest shown by Legia Warsaw, who would be interested in bringing Bielik back to his mother club for the remainder of the season where he would be capable of finding some much needed first team football.

Both Celtic and Legia are set to go head to head to secure a loan deal for Bielik, with the young Polish man capable of playing as a centre back or as a defensive midfielder, making him a versatile and useful asset to any team he joins.

He also has experience on the international stage with Poland, having represented them at the under 16, 17, 18 and 19 level, earning a total of 16 caps across all age groups at international level.

Despite his experience though, the 20-year-old is yet to make a single first team appearance for Arsenal since joining them for £2.4m in 2015, spending the second half of last season on loan with Championship side Birmingham City.