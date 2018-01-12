Report Suggests Juventus Looking into Possibility of Snapping Up Sampdoria Midfield Duo

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Italian giants Juventus are interested in signing Sampdoria pair Dennis Praet and Lucas Torreira, according to reports in Italy.

The midfield duo have impressed this season in Serie A, with La Samp currently riding high in sixth place despite a poor recent run.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Juve club officials met with representatives to discuss a potential deal for the pair, with Sampdoria rumoured to be interested in taking youngsters Rolando Mandragora and Alberto Cerri on loan in return.

The two Juve youngsters are currently on loan at Crotone and Perugia respectively, and any deal is unlikely to be put in place before this summer.

Praet, a Belgian international, has quietly gone about his business following his move from Anderlecht in 2016, with the 23-year old impressing despite a lack of goals since arriving in Italy. His performances this season have reportedly caught the attention of Juve, with manager Massimiliano Allegri looking to strengthen in central midfield.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Torreira meanwhile has shone in the heart of Sampdoria's midfield since his arrival from Serie B outfit Pescara. The 21-year old Uruguayan is a defensive midfielder by trade, but has chipped in with three goals this season, including the second in Sampdoria's 3-2 win over Juventus in November.

The Old Lady have been linked with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can over the past month or so, with the German international believed to have agreed a deal to join the 33-time Serie A winners in the summer on a free transfer.

