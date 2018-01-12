Sean Dyche Confirms Key Duo Chris Wood & Stephen Ward Are Set to Miss Crystal Palace Clash

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that the key duo of Chris Wood and Stephan Ward will miss the trip to Crystal Palace this Saturday.

The pair are both suffering with knee injuries, with Dyche stating in his media obligations on Thursday that he will be without them as his side look for a first win in the Premier League since the middle of December.

SD confirms Chris Wood and Stephen Ward will miss Saturday's trip to @CPFC. Ben Mee and Scott Arfield should both be ok. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 11, 2018

There was some good news for Burnely however, as Dyche can call upon Ben Mee and Scott Arfield for the game at Selhurst Park and hopes to do the double of the Eagles, having beaten them 1-0 at Turf Moor in September.

Dyche could also give Georges-Kevin N'Koudou his debut for the Clarets, after securing the 22-year-old Frenchman on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

Burnley will be hoping to take all three points from their game at the weekend and consolidate 7th place in the Premier League, while Dyche will want to end a poor recent run of results that has seen the Lancashire side lose three of their last six games in all competitions.