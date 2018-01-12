Simone Verdi Hesitant Over Napoli Move as Italian Side Eye Gerard Deulofeu as Viable Alternative

Bologna forward Simone Verdi has cast doubt over a potential move to Napoli this month, citing a possible lack of game-time should he make the move to the Stadio San Paulo.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), the Serie A leagueleaders are reportedly interested in bringing in a versatile forward during the January transfer window, with a fee of €20m plus bonuses allegedly agreed between the two clubs for the services of Verdi.

Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking to provide a versatile attacker for Maurizio Sarri, as the Partenopei look to maintain their Serie A title challenge, although Verdi remains hesitant over a move and doesn't want to be warming the bench behind the likes of Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Verdi has seemingly found a home at Bologna after his move from AC Milan in 2016, scoring six goals and providing five assists in the league this season alone, with his performances over the last 12 months earning him his international bow for Italy.

Should Napoli fail to sign Verdi however, their attention could switch to other targets, with Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu believed to be another after appearing to slip further down the pecking order at Barcelona following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho for £142m at the beginning of the week.

The 23-year-old has struggled for minutes since his return to the Catalan side this summer, making nine La Liga appearances, scoring once and now appears to be heading for the Nou Camp exit door.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

It is unclear as to whether Napoli would want Deulofeu on an inital loan with the option of making the move permanent, although it is believed that only one of Verdi or Deulofeu will be arriving in January.