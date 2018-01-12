Spanish Report Claims Barcelona Eyeing Up Young Ajax Striker to Replace Luis Suarez

Barcelona are unhappy with the performances of Luis Suarez this season, and want to replace him with Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg according to reports in Spain.

Notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon claim Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartemou thinks Suarez's best days are behind him, and that he wants to shake things up further at Camp Nou.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The 30-year-old is enjoying another prolific season domestically, having scored 11 goals in 15 La Liga appearances. Suarez has struggled on the European stage though, failing to score in any of Barcelona's Champions League group stage matches, fuelling speculation that his abilities may be on the wane.

A deal for young Ajax forward Dolberg has reportedly been discussed between Bartemou and head coach Ernesto Valverde, with the 20-year-old striker impressing over the past couple of seasons in Holland. The Dane scored 23 goals in all competitions last season for Ajax, and has added a further seven this campaign.



JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

One man who is said to be unhappy at Suarez's proposed exit is Lionel Messi. The Argentine magician is said to be fuming at the prospect of losing the Uruguayan, believing his teammate has many more years left at the top level.

Barca have certainly splashed the cash over the last couple of transfer windows, bringing in Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele for a combined fee of almost £250m. Rumours of Suarez's exit may be premature though, with the striker contracted to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2021.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Suarez joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a hefty £65m fee back in 2014, and has scored an impressive 133 goals in 167 appearances for the club.