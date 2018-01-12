Tottenham Make Contact With Paris Saint-Germain Over Possible Loan Move for Manchester United Target

Tottenham Hotspur have made a enquiry for Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura, according to reports in France.

Le 10 Sport claim that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been in contact with the French club regarding a loan move for the Brazilian. Although PSG are keen on a permanent deal deal being reached.

Earlier in the week, Le Parisien reported that the Paris club were asking for a price of €40m (£32.5m) for Lucas amid reported interest from Manchester United, and with the players representatives pushing for a move to fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

The report claims that the high asking price is putting buying clubs off, with United only interested in taking the player on a loan deal.

Tottenham now look to be joining Manchester United on the list of clubs hoping to take the winger on a temporary deal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Competition for Lucas' signature was fierce when he signed for PSG back in 2012, with the French giants beating competition from Manchester United to sign him.

Although Lucas scored 12 goals and provided five assists in thirty-seven league appearances last season, he has been pushed down the pecking order by the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.

So far this season all of his five appearances have come from the substitutes bench.

Tottenham are now hoping to jump ahead of Manchester United in the race to bring Lucas to the Premier League. The 25-year-old will provide competition in attacking areas for Mauricio Pochettino side.