Tottenham vs Everton Match Preview: Previous Meeting, Form, Team News & More

Tottenham Hotspur host Everton at temporary home Wembley in Saturday's teatime kick off.

The duo have had some enthralling meetings down the years and the clash in the capital could prove to be yet another tasty affair between the Premier League sides.

Here's all the information you'll need ahead of the contest:

Previous Meeting

The Toffees were put to the sword when Spurs rolled up to Goodison Park back in August, with the visitors steamrollering Everton on their way to a 3-0 victory.

Mauricio Pochettino's men dominated much of the affair and only had to wait 28 minutes before Harry Kane broke the deadlock in typically superb fashion.

Christian Eriksen's strike three minutes before the interval and Kane's second a mere 50 seconds following the restart ended the match as a spectacle, and the sorry Blues left the turf to a smattering of boos.

Form



After a poor start to life away from White Hart Lane - albeit for 12 months - Tottenham have made Wembley their home away from home in impressive fashion.

The Lilywhites haven't lost a home match since the shock Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham almost three months ago, and have only lost one match out of the last 10 in all competitions.

Four wins and a draw have been chalked up since 23rd December too - with 14 goals scored and only three conceded.

Everton, meanwhile, couldn't be heading to London in worse form as they look to climb higher up the table.

The Toffees have lost three successive matches to put a halt to Sam Allardyce's terrific start to life on Merseyside, are winless in five and have only registered two goals in that run without tasting victory.

Team News

Danny Rose will miss the clash with Everton thanks to a recurrence of the knee injury that has marred the past 12 months of his career.

Harry Winks (ankle) and Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) are also absent, but Pochettino has a fully fit squad to choose from otherwise.

Everton's injury crisis has eased in recent weeks and Idrissa Gana Gueye's return from a hamstring strain will boost their numbers further.

£27m arrival Cenk Tosun could make his debut for Allardyce's men, but Seamus Coleman (leg break), Ramiro Funes Mori (cruciate knee ligament), Leighton Baines (calf) and Michael Keane (gashed foot) are all unable to feature.

Predicted Spurs Lineup: Lloris; Tripper, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane.





Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina; Schneiderlin, Gueye; Bolasie, Rooney, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin.

Prediction

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It's been over five years since Everton last tasted victory over Tottenham home or away, and it's difficult to see that barren run ending this weekend.

Spurs have scored 42 goals in 22 league matches this term, and have a frightening quartet up front who are capable of causing all sorts of problems.

If the away team can keep it tight at the back and hit Spurs on the counter at the right time with the right numbers, they could spring an upset.

Don't bet on it, howeverot with the form Pochettino's men - and in particular Harry Kane - are in at the moment.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Everton