West Ham Issue 'Indefinite' Ban to Fan Involved in Altercation With Jake Livermore

January 12, 2018

West Ham United have issued an "indefinite ban" to the Hammers fan responsible for sparking an altercation with West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore on the touchline during the two club's Premier League encounter on January 2.

West Ham's official website have posted a club statement reading: "After a full investigation conducted by the Club, which included statements from supporters in close proximity of the incident and evidence from Jake Livermore and West Bromwich Albion officials, the individual was found to have violated a number of London Stadium ground regulations and will be unable to attend home or away matches with immediate effect."

It was revealed on Wednesday that Livermore will face not face disciplinary action after aggressively confronting the fan following abuse directed at him about the tragic death of the player's infant son in 2014.


The altercation happened almost immediately after the English international was substituted during the Baggies' 2-1 defeat at the London Stadium and it's understood that the Midlands club have witnesses to corroborate the midfielder’s account.

After being escorted down the tunnel by Albion's assistant manager John Carver, coach Alan Pardew revealed he was unaware of the reason for the melee, but claimed Livermore must have been "provoked severely" to react as he did.

