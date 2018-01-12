World Cup Winner Bastian Schweinsteiger Gets Generous Offer to Join German Lower League Side

Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has reportedly been granted a staggering offer to join German Lower League side SG Buna Halle this January.

The ex-Manchester United and Germany midfielder is a free agent after his contract expired last month during his spell with MLS club Chicago Fire.

As the German’s entering the final stages of his career, it’s understandable that the 33-year-old won’t get many more chances to play the game he’s relished after a long playing career.

Jon Durr/GettyImages

However, German Lower League side SG Buna have offered the veteran midfielder a contract which comes with...a plot of land, amongst other necessities.

Buna spokesman Sascha Gerber wrote on Facebook: "There's been a lot of speculation about where you'll go next, but we want to tempt you to join SG Buna. Here in rural Saxony you'll be able to avoid the hype there would be if you moved to a big German city.

"We would also do our best to provide you with a plot of building land in the best part of town. We could certainly find a space for your wife Ana Ivanovic at the local tennis club. Also, your new arrival would be well looked after - as we could supply you with a kindergarten teacher.

"In sporting terms, we are not in the Champions League just yet. The road is hard, but with you as our star attraction it is not impossible - you can't defeat a footballing god. Several of our players are big fans of yours, and would love to make the journey with you.

"And let's not forget the social aspect. After training and matches you can recharge your batteries with our 20 different beers. You'll surely take the area to your heart once you have stepped onto our Wembley-standard turf.

Jon Durr/GettyImages

"And we can introduce you to our local specialities, such as the Halloren chocolate factory and Kathi's bakery. You'll also have no problems with your kit supplier adidas - we've used them for years. Maybe we could name our stadium after you.



"You've got plenty of reasons to join us down in black and white. You can contact us via Facebook - or despite the time difference with Chicago we're waiting for your phone call at any time."

That certainly sounds like an offer too difficult to refuse, as it includes everything the German would love - unlimited chocolates, cakes and beer, as well as playing football back in his homeland.

Schweinsteiger joined Chicago last March after spending 20 months at Man Utd. He made 35 apps for the Red Devils scoring twice - and has a haul of trophies to his name during his 17-year spell at Bayern Munich - including the Champions League and eight Bundesliga titles.