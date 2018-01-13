Bayern Munich Boss Jupp Heynckes Praises His Teams Defensive Display Following Win Over Leverkusen

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has praised his sides defensive display following their 3-1 away win against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday night.

Goals from Javi Martinez, Franck Ribery and a superb free-kick from James Rodriguez gave Bayern the win on the night. 

Despite conceding on the night, Bayern limited die Werkself to only a small number of chances, and speaking after the game Heynckes was full of praise for his sides defensive display, as quoted by the club's official website.

"My team did a good job in terms of tactics for the most part today, especially in defence. 

"Leverkusen were very attack-minded so all our forwards had to work defensively. It's hard to win in Leverkusen. They're a young, hungry and talented team, and today they were incredibly attack-minded, but I think we did a very good job in defence."

Bayern nullified the attacking threat of Leverkusen's dynamic trio of Julian Brandt, Leon Bailey and Kevin Volland - which was key to their success on the night. 

The win for Bayern however highlighted a serious issue for Leverkusen as they seemed to have no plan-b. Going forward, if Leverkusen are to challenge for a champions league spot, they will need to come up with an alternative game plan in the likelihood of their original plan failing.

Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich: Superb Bayern Secure First Win of the Rückrunde at BayArena


For Bayern however, the win means that they currently sit top of the league, with a 14 point gap between themselves and second place Schalke 04


Up next for Bayern is a home game against Werder Bremen, and it would not come as a surprise to see Munich continue their good run of form.

