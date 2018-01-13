How to watch Chelsea vs. Leicester City. 

The last two winners of the Premier League face off on Saturday when 2015-16 champions Leicester City travels to last season's title holders Chelsea in a Premier League matchup.

Leicester enter the contest sitting in eighth place with 30 points, while Chelsea is in third with 46, one point behind second-place Manchester United but 16 behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

Both sides played midweek—Leicester tied League one side Fleetwood Town 0-0 on the road in the third round of the FA Cup, so the Foxes will have to play Fleetwood again at home in a replay. Chelsea was held to a 0-0 tie with Arsenal in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal.

The two sides faced off on Sept. 9 at Leicester, and Chelsea escaped 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata and former Leicester star N'Golo Kante.

How to watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

