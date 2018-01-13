Chelsea Owner Seethes as Family Demands Huge Compensation Deal for Intrusive New Stadium Development

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been infuriated by the demands of a family living in a house close to Stamford Bridge - who have reportedly requested compensation in the region of £20m for the problems they would face due to light-blocking should the club's plans for a new stadium go ahead.

As reported by The Sun, the Crosthwaite family are seeking compensation due to the likelihood of one of the enormous new stands leaving their house shrouded in darkness. 


Abramovich is believed to have offered the family a settlement of £1m, but their demands of a far higher fee is thought to have enraged the billionaire oil tycoon.

The family are currently proving a stumbling block in Chelsea's plan to have a new stadium completed by 2023, and the Blues board will need to come up with a fast solution if they are to avoid further delays to their goal. 


Planning permission issues have also thwarted the club's endeavours thus far, as they continue to be frustrated in their attempts to expand.


The new 60,000 seater stadium would dwarf the existing 42,000 capacity - providing ample room for the Blues' ever-expanding fan base. It is unclear where Chelsea will play their matches while their new stadium is being constructed - with Wembley Stadium and Twickenham both being considered as possible short-term options.

In other news, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has answered defiantly to rumours that he will leave the club at the end of the season - claiming that the only way he'll leave the club is if the board decide to fire him. Conte is rumoured to be losing patience with the Blues' hierarchy, as they continue to overrule him in key decisions over potential new signings.

