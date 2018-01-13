Eddie Howe Admits Arsenal Legend Gave the Cherries 'Excellent' Advice Ahead of Gunners Clash

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Thierry Henry visited the Bournemouth training ground just days before his former team, Arsenal, travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Eddie Howe's side.

The 40-year-old was on the south coast to check up on his compatriot Lys Mousset, with the youngster struggling to light up the Premier League following his €6.5m move from Le Havre in 2016.

However, Henry also spent some time with the rest of Bournemouth's first-team, giving the squad some "excellent" advice ahead of their match against Arsenal on Sunday.

(You may also like West Ham Interested in Bournemouth Midfielder Harry Arter With Player Ready to Quit South Coast)

"We got Thierry in to talk to the players as we do from time to time with various people, not just footballers," Howe told the Mirror.


"Thierry was excellent, he spoke at length to the players about his career and how he was so successful. It was a really beneficial talk.


"It was a combination of a lot of things, definitely the mental side, his mental strength and his desire to be the best.


"There were a lot of things in there and if it is just one thing a player finds inspiring then it is beneficial. It was interesting to see how the players reacted to what he said and hopefully they took something away, not just for now but for the future."

Arsenal fans will be hoping that their former striker didn't give Bournemouth to much of a confidence boost ahead of their trip to the south coast on Sunday, with most supporters having mixed emotions about their last visit to the Vitality Stadium that ended in a frantic 3-3 draw.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters