Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Admits Davy Klaassen Is Likely to Leave the Club After Failing to Impress

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has admitted that there's no room for Davy Klaassen in his side and that he is likely to move on.

Allardyce had warned his players that they must take their chance to impress him or be at risk of being sold in January, and Klaassen seems to have failed to excite Big Sam.

The Toffees signed Klaassen from Ajax for £24m in the summer as part of their major rebuilding process after the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, but he has been anything but class after struggling to adapt to Premier League football.

The short lived England boss' interview with the Telegraph is pretty damning of Klaassen's time at the club.

Allardyce said: "At this moment in time and from what we see, it hasn’t worked. The lad is prepared to fight for his place, but before I came and since I’ve been here, in all the other players, there seems to be more coming from them than there is from Davy.





"That’s a great shame. One, for the club and two, for the player. As a person and lad he’s a terrific young man, but at the moment, there’s not a place in the side for him.

"It’s like everyone who’s in this big squad, if you get a chance, you need to be ready. You’ll get one chance, you won’t get any more."

Former Blues boss Ronald Koeman pleaded for Everton fans to give the once Ajax captain time to settle but he has seen his chances few and far between since Allardyce took over, and seems to have been shown the exit door.