In-Form Crystal Palace Forward Looking to Extend Stay as Top Performances Continue

Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako’s contract runs out at the end of the season, the Mali international wants to extend his time at the club after good performances in recent months.





Sako has had several injuries since arriving from Wolves on a free in 2015, appearing 39 times for the Eagles, 31 of which have been off the bench.

But after impressing during Palace’s striker crisis over the festive period, he has given manager Roy Hodgson another competent option up front.

His most recent exploits include a superb equaliser against Brighton in the FA Cup with his weaker right foot from outside the box.

When asked about whether he would like to stay, Sako said: "Yes, of course. Of course, of course,” speaking to the Croydon Advertiser.

"I am just enjoying my football at the moment, so I am not really focused on my contract situation. It's not about my personal situation, I just want to help the team and we'll see at the end of the season.

"Fingers crossed I am injury-free now and I am enjoying my football. I have had to recovery properly after training and matches, to do things right.

"I was doing that before but I was just unlucky. I don't know why I was getting injured but now I am really happy."

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has converted Sako into a central striker as opposed to his original role on the wing. Sako had also been used as a central midfielder back when he played for Wolves.

But he attributes his newfound prowess to consistent game-time rather than his position switch.

"I am just playing regularly, I have been injured a lot, so the manager has been playing me up front, so right now I am really enjoying it and it's good for me.

"I was happy with my performance at Brighton but unhappy we got knocked out as a team there. I have been more of a winger before, so this position is new for me.

"The manager here has been helping me a lot playing up front and I am now starting to get used to it.

"I still have to learn some things but I am trying do it right."