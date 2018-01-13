Former Arsenal and Manchester United Striker Robin Van Persie Set to Rejoin Boyhood Club Feyenoord

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie is set for a sensational return to his boyhood club Feyenoord and will undergo a medical on Saturday (January 13).

According to Dutch football magazine Voetbal, Holland's all time top scorer has decided to call time on his spell in Turkey after making just two appearances for Fenerbache this season.

There were rumours last year that he would be hanging up his boots after tearing cruciate knee ligaments, but he has since recovered and is seemingly looking to finish on a high.

He has failed to win any silverware during two years in the Super Lig and at 34 years of age, a move back to the Eredivisie may be the perfect way to see out his illustrious career.

Van Persie will team up with Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst - who he played alongside for the Dutch national team - and the boss had made it no secret that he wanted to be reunited with the attacker.

He joined Feyenoord when he was just 16 and went on to make 78 appearances for the club, winning the UEFA Cup in his debut season.

Three years later, Arsene Wenger signed him at Arsenal for just under £3m and the Dutchman spent eight wonderful years there, but never managed to lift the Premier League.

It was at Manchester United where he fulfilled his dream of lifting the title, where he scored an incredible 48 goals in 86 games.