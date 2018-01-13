Former Brazilian International Arrested in Connection With Cock Fighting Ring Bust

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Fábio Rochemback has been arrested in connection with an illegal cock fighting ring that was busted during an early morning raid in Brazil's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul.

Over £18k in cash was seized at the event, as well as 89 roosters, a shotgun and an assortment of drugs.

The former Barcelona and Middlesbrough midfielder, who made eight appearances for the Brazilian national team, was one of 147 people that attended the event, with 57 people being arrested - including Rochemback - on environmental crime charges.

"It was a big interstate event with people from Santa Catarina and Parana," a police officer said, as quoted by Globoesporte. "All were caught in the act, some betting, some just watching."

Rochemback first moved to Europe in 2001, joining Barcelona from Internacional in a £8m transfer. The midfielder would go on to make 67 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring three goals and claiming two assists.

Following an unsuccessful loan spell in Portugal with Sporting CP, Rochemback moved to England and joined Middlesbrough for just £1.35m.

Three years and 89 appearances later, the Brazilian midfielder was back in Lisbon and decided to rejoin Sporting CP on a free transfer. 

Rochemback eventually moved back to Brazil in 2008, moving to Porto Alegre to join Grêmio. The now 36-year-old then spent the last two years of his career in the Chinese Super League with Dalian Yifang, eventually deciding to retire in 2014.

