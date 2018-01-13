Fyodor Smolov's Representative Cannot Understand Lack of Premier League Interest for His Client

The agent of Krasnodar and Russia centre-forward Fyodor Smolov is perplexed at the lack of Premier League interest shown in his client.

Smolov has been in devastating form for the Russian side this season, scoring 10 goals in 13 league appearances, while his two goals in a recent 3-3 draw against Spain for the Russian national team highlighted his international pedigree.

Speaking to The Sun however, his UK representative Mark McKay who is working closely with Smolov's agent German Tkachenko, cannot fathom why more Premier League sides have not enquired about Russia's captain.

Epsilon/GettyImages

He said: "I cannot believe nobody in the Premier League has made a move for Fyodor Smolov this window. We brought Dmitri Payet to the Premier League and West Ham when nobody had really heard of him.

"But they soon knew about him after what he did there and I think Smolov would be the exact same, as everyone would know about him as he would be a major success in the Premier League if he came.

"He is a proven striker and you can see that in the two goals he scored for Russia against Spain in November against the two best central defenders in the world (Gerard) Pique and (Sergio) Ramos and the best goalkeeper in the world (David) De Gea."

OLGA MALTSEVA/GettyImages

West Ham appear to be the only Premier League side interested in Smolov and have been continually linked with the Russian throughout the January transfer window.

David Moyes appears desperate to add some much needed firepower to his Hammers side, as the likes of Javier Hernandez, Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew and Diafra Sakho have failed to convince this season, scoring 11 league goals between them.