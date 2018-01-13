Gary Neville Engages Guillem Balague in Twitter Row Over Alexis Sanchez's Link to Man Utd

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has engaged in a Twitter showdown with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague over the increasing speculation linking the Red Devils with a move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, which will pit them head-to-head against arch rivals Manchester City.





Sanchez continues to dominate headlines as speculation continues to run rampant over his potential transfer during the January window, with United said to be willing to put forward a better financial deal to both the player and the club to trump their local rivals - a viewpoint which Neville has shot down.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As Sanchez's future is not expected to clear up until late in the window many have entered deep debates as to where the Chile international should land, the Etihad or Old Trafford, and Neville and Balague are no different.

Balague posted on Twitter: "On Alexis. City don't want to spend more than £20m. They have been told the player wants to play for Pep. But United will pay Arsenal/player more. Suggesting City will not bid for him is a way to put him under pressure -Pep or money, Alexis?"

The La Liga experts tweet was summarised by Neville as being a decision which will be weighed up by reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City, or taking the more lucrative deal with United, something which did not sit right with the former England international.

You calling United Money Guillem? That’s twice today.. City have been wonderful this season but United did win 2 trophies last year and over the long term are a slightly bigger club 😉 https://t.co/aMXvfEs03b — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 12, 2018

A back and forth followed which resulted in Balague defending his point, as he said: "No. I am not talking about the clubs, Gary. I am talking about his choice. He wants to play for Pep. But the offer from United will be preferred by his agents. So for him, it is Pep or money.





"Imagine you had a call from, say, sir Alex. And you tell him, I'd love to play for you again. He offers you less money than, say, Arsenal. Your choice: between being under the orders of someone you love. Or go to club that offers bigger financial reward. Sir Alex or money?"

Is it ? Is it not City and United maybe want him and he will consider all elements in the round before making a decision ? Why is it Pep or Money ? Don’t get it? https://t.co/KxlVbPO1Kf — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 12, 2018

It’s disrespectful to City and United to be referred to as Pep ( City ) or Money ( United ). I played for Manchester United who had Sir Alex as a Manager! https://t.co/pphLWOZBY1 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 12, 2018

Neville still was not having any of it however as he went on to say: "Is it ? Is it not City and United maybe want him and he will consider all elements in the round before making a decision? Why is it Pep or Money? Don’t get it?

"It’s disrespectful to City and United to be referred to as Pep ( City ) or Money ( United ). I played for Manchester United who had Sir Alex as a Manager!"

It is safe to say the passionate debates which surround Sanchez only go to show the exceptional talent he possesses would see him slot into any team in the Premier League, he has scored 60 goals and provided 25 assists in 122 league appearances after all.