Liverpool, Southampton and Spurs Keeping Tabs on Norwich Star James Maddison

Premier League sides Liverpool, Southampton and Tottenham could be made to battle each other in the transfer market this year, with Norwich star James Maddison a reported target for all three sides.

According to the Mirror, the Canaries aren't keen on selling the midfielder, having already cashed in on Alex Pritchard this week. But he could leave Carrow Road in the summer, which is when the aforementioned sides are expected to step up their interest.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Wolverhampton Wanderers are also thought to be interested in signing the player after passing up on the opportunity two seasons ago, but the Championship leaders aren't considered to be frontrunners.

Maddison, meanwhile, has scored eight goals and assisted five others for Norwich this season, and is very deserving of all the attention he has been getting from other clubs.

The 21-year-old is a strong passer, who can also dribble and take great set pieces. And he is now being described as the best midfielder in England not playing in the Premier League.

If Philippe Coutinho is worth £142m, how much is James Maddison worth? 😜#NCFC pic.twitter.com/hX0DKZdkFK — bet365 (@bet365) January 13, 2018

Liverpool have already made attempts to sign the player in the past, having attempted to get him on their books while he was at Coventry, two years ago.

Canaries boss Daniel Farke lamented over the fact that the club sold Pritchard to Huddersfield Town, but also stressed on the importance of keeping Maddison in the squad.

“Two weeks ago I didn’t have the feeling we would sell Alex but things develop, offers increase and there is a point when the club must make a decision,” he said.

“You know in this business there can be something stupid at any moment. But right now, from the sporting side they know it is important to keep a key player like James Maddison.