Maccabi Tel-Aviv Loanee Nick Blackman Considering Representing Israel at International Level

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Maccabi Tel-Aviv forward Nick Blackman is considering representing Israel at international level, according to the Jewish Chronicle

Blackman is currently on loan to the Israeli side from Championship play-off hopefuls Derby County and is enjoying his time in Israel, scoring six goals in 15 league games. 

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has a Jewish mother, and when he signed for Tel-Aviv, took Israeli citizenship meaning he is now eligible to represent the national team, which is something that excites Blackman. 

Speaking to the publication, he said: "To represent a country like Israel would be a great honour for me.

"I don’t know very much about the national team but playing for Israel would be something that really interests me."

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Derby County Confirm Boss Gary Rowett Has Extended His Contract Amid Stoke Interest


The Israeli side's manager Jordi Cruyff, son of football legend Johan Cruyff, has also spoken on the matter, and believes that Blackman would be a great asset for the national team.


He stated: "The Israel team someone like Nick. He is very strong, has a presence and it's difficult to know the ball off him."

Blackman is currently contracted to Derby until 2019, although Cruyff is hoping to make the Derby loanee's stay at Maccabi Tel Aviv permanent. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters