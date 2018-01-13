Man Utd Prodigy Set for Aston Villa Loan Move as Championship Side Prepare for Promotion Battle

Aston Villa are set to bring in Manchester United's highly-rated young defender Axel Tuanzebe in on loan until the end of the 2017/18 campaign - as Steve Bruce's side continue their battle for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. The 20-year-old has struggled for game time at United, and will look to fight for a first team place at Villa Park upon his arrival.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Tuanzebe has made just three appearances for United this season - most recently coming on in the final minute of the game during his side's 2-0 New Year's Day victory against Everton. Villa meanwhile are riding high in fifth place in the Championship - just five points away from an automatic promotion place.

The Congo-born defender is a product of the United youth academy, and is widely tipped to become a star for the Red Devils as he continues to impress with his rapid development. A spell in the highly competitive Championship is likely to do Tuanzebe the world of good, as regular football will give him the experience he needs to improve his game further.

An injury to former England captain John Terry has left Bruce's side short at the back, and the Tuanzebe could prove the Villains with a real raw talent in their back line. The former United Young Player of the Year has eleven caps at youth level for England, and will be watched closely by the national team set-up as his defensive attributes go from strength-to-strength.

In terms on incomings, United have emerged as shock contenders to sign Arsenal's want away forward Alexis Sánchez. The Red Devils' boss José Mourinho refused to rule out a move for the tenacious Chilean - after Man City are thought to have cooled their interest in signing the former Barcelona man after Arsenal reportedly demanded £40m for his services.