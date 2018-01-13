Mauricio Pochettino Confident Over Harry Kane's Future at Spurs as Records Continue to Fall

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on his star striker Harry Kane as he closes in on yet another club record, but insists he holds no worry over losing the 24-year-old to another club in the near future. 

Kane continues to break record after record as he etches his name in the history books for his goal-scoring feats which has the world of football talking about his future in the game and if his playing days will always be with Spurs. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Having already beaten Alan Shearer's calendar-year record for the most Premier League goals (39), the England international also has two successive Golden Boots and has just equalled the all-time record for the number of Premier League Player of the Month awards, as his sixth has taken him level with Steven Gerrard. 

Yet, a new day brings a new record to break for the 24-year-old as he is two goals away from moving past Teddy Sheringham's club goal scoring record in the Premier League (97), which he could achieve against Everton on Saturday. However, it is this lethal finishing which has speculation ramping up that clubs across Europe are set to battle for his signature in the near future. 

A rumour mill which Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has looked to squash as he made it clear earlier this week that no player the club wants to keep will be sold in the summer - a stance which Pochettino supports, even if the likes of Real Madrid come calling with wads of cash.

The Tottenham boss said, via the Mirror“That is normal. No-one wants to sell their best players. Daniel is the same, he wants to win like us.


“For me it is normal situation because I don’t think anyone ­expected Daniel Levy to say we are going to sell. I trust in Daniel. If he told you and the fans that we won’t be selling, it is because he will deliver on that promise.”

As Kane's scintillating form shows no signs of stopping many are of the belief that he will be the man to topple Jimmy Greaves' all-time record of 266 goals in all competitions and his manager is no different. 

Pochettino said, via the Independent“Of course he is going to break all the records. Sure. For me his quality, mentality and professionalism is top.

“I hope, with having luck with injuries, he will break every record. It will be difficult for him to beat Greaves but he is still so young. He is 24 and can play ten or 12 years more. No other player does more than him. Every day when you see him work, only good things can happen," he added.

