Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam to Undergo Medical Tests on Monday

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik and Faouzi Ghoulam will undergo medical tests on Monday to see whether they are ready to return to the first-team after months out on the sidelines.


According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the pair will take part in a "critical examination to determine the recovery for both players".

If they get the all clear, they could then be handed over to manager Maurizio Sarri and his coaching staff to be reinserted into the first team.


However, they could take some time to regain match fitness as neither key player has had any form of simulated game time for over three months.

Milik has been plagued with injury issues since he joined Napoli from Ajax in 2016, suffering two cruciate ligament ruptures which have kept him out for over a whole season combined. 


He was not expected back until February but could make a return sooner than expected. 

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The same can be said for Ghoulam, who also suffered a cruciate ligament rupture against Manchester City in November which was expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.


Ghoulam was strongly linked to Manchester United a fortnight ago despite his long-term injury but these rumours appeared to have died down a bit recently.

